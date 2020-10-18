Donovan Ivey
Mosinee - Donovan "Butch" Ivey, 74, Mosinee, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at home, with Hospice. Butch was granted his angel wings after his long battle of illnesses. His final days were spent surrounded by his family that he dearly treasured.
He was born March 1, 1946, in Port Washington, WI, the son of the late Donovan and Jan (Meyer) Ivey. He married Carol Lesniak on May 31, 1969, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. She survives.
As his Grandfather George Meyer was one of the first vegetable canners in Wisconsin, Butch and his Dad carried on the tradition in the canning business in Brownsville and Knowlton Wisconsin. Although he had several jobs in between there he ended with his Dream Job of being a Ginseng Root Buyer. Butch had a love for meeting many people in this job which involved work trips with his wife to Hong Kong, China, and Singapore.
Butch truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures of being with his family and grandkids. He enjoyed many things such as attending his grandkids activities, family functions, and spending time with many friends. He was known for his love to argue, stubbornness, but most of all his joking around. He enjoyed snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, playing cards, and loved his Westerns. As many of us know he loved riding around on his scooter (putt-putt) visiting neighbors and the ball diamond. Butch also had a strong faith and was involved in many church activites.
Donovan is survived by his wife Carol, children, Scott (Laurie) Ivey, Mosinee. Bekki (Jeff) Schmidt, Edgar, his grandchildren, Jacob, Samantha, and Josh Ivey, Megan, Logan, and Morgan Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by two sisters: Donna Mae Preisler and Karen Merriam.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and again from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services all at St. Paul Catholic Church. The church will practice Social Distance. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, any donations will be given to St. Paul Church, Aspirus Hospice, and Diabetes or Crohn's Association. The family would like to thank Hospice, especially his CNA Donna...Thanks for the great Care!
Fly High!