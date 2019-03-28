Services
Doreen Bovet Obituary
Doreen Bovet

Wausau - Doreen Bovet, 47, Wausau, died Monday, March 25, 2019.

She was born August 25, 1971 in Frankfort Oder, Germany, daughter of the late Klaus-Peter and Eveline (Kuchta) Keck.

Survivors include, her daughter, Philline Scarlett Gail Bovet "I love you baby bear"; her ex-husband, Philip (Shelly) Bovet, Wausau; one brother, Matthais Keck, Germany; her former father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Gail Bovet, Antigo; and her dear friends, Maike Becker, Katrin (Volka) Miethe and Katrina (Corey) Clark.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her friend, Regina Becker.

Burial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Rev. Jennifer Dahle will officiate.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
