|
|
Dorene Mae Rockett
Waukesha - was reunited with her loving husband John in Heaven on March 25, 2019 at the age of 77. Devoted mother of Linda (Brian) O'Hearn and Trish (Tom) Houston. Passionate nana of John (Heather) Houston, Brittany (Jose) Marin, Sean (Mary) O'Hearn, Mitch Houston and McKenna O'Hearn. Dearest great-nana of seven. Caring sister of Dewaine (Sharon) Dvorak, and Daryl (Beverly) Dvorak. She was preceeded in death by her beloved brothers Dennis Dvorak, and David Dvorak . Dorene will be greatly missed by many relatives and friends.A Visitation will take place on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Cesarz Charapata and Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd Waukesha, from 12 Noon until the time of Funeral Service at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Hope Center, 502 N East Ave Waukesha, WI 53186 www.hopecenterwi.org, would be greatly appreciated by the family.Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262 542 6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 6, 2019