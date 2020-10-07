1/1
Doris A. Zaitz
1941 - 2020
Doris A. Zaitz

Merrill - Doris A. Zaitz, 78, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born November 1, 1941 in Merrill, daughter of the late Albert and Agnes (Schauss) Schleif. On July 6, 1963, she married Ronald Zaitz at St. Wencel's Church in Deerbrook.

Her favorite pastimes included knitting, sewing, cross-stitch and quilting. She loved spending time with family, especially the grandchildren. She was a Brewers fan and liked attending games. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years. Doris and Ronald met at Les and Jim's Bowling Alley in Merrill.

Survivors include, her husband, Ronald; three children, Connie (Christopher) Kinney, Lino Lakes, MN, Christine (David) Johnson, Lino Lakes, MN and Craig Zaitz, Rothschild; three grandchildren, Stephanie and Steven Kinney and Riley Johnson; four sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Matuszewski, Isabelle Zaitz, Beverly Fleishman and Nancy Schleif; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Zaitz; and one brother, Donald Schleif.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Joseph Richards will preside. Burial will be in Merrill Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks are required to attend.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
