Doris Kennedy
Mosinee - Doris M. Kennedy, 94, Mosinee, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born July 12, 1925, in the town of Emmet, the daughter of the late Roman and Rosalie (Dahlke) Gorman. She married Pete Kennedy on May 15, 1946, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. He died Dec. 15, 1992.
Doris was employed as a cook for the Mosinee School District and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and loved playing cribbage, cards, dice and watching the Brewers. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and was great at both. She was a member of St. Monica's Society and the church choir.
Survivors include three sons, Patrick (Sandra) Kennedy, Madison, and Michael (Linda) Kennedy and Timothy (Sherri) Kennedy, both of Mosinee; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Nancy) Gorman; and a sister-in-law, Fran Gorman. She was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Kennedy; two grandchildren, Mary Doris Kennedy and Abigail Okray, two brothers, Duane Gorman and Bill Gorman, and two sisters, Verjean Dallman and Ann Fischer.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Doris' name, can be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2019