Doris Kersten Obituary
Doris Kersten

Doris Kersten, 97, passed away April 15, 2020. Doris was born July 31, 1922, to Emil and Martha Kaatz, in Wausau. She married Lester Kersten on September 25, 1948.

Doris is survived by her children, Donna, Karen, and Karl, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester, daughter, Beverly, parents, and siblings.

A private graveside service was held Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
