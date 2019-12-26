|
Doris M. Case
Eau Claire - Doris M. Case, 91, left this world peacefully and surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
She was born Doris Marie Beese on Dec. 4, 1928 in Wausau, WI, to Cecil and Evelyn (Andrejeski) Beese at the beginning of the Great Depression. Her family didn't have much money in the best of times and the Depression did not make life any easier. Doris graduated from Wausau High School in 1947; while in high school she worked several hours each night in a factory after the school day ended.
Doris married Joseph Case on Nov. 4, 1950 at Holy Name Catholic Church and they moved to Brokaw where Joe had grown up. Following the birth of her first child, Doris left her job at Employers Insurance and became a homemaker extraordinaire. Whether she was baking, cooking, sewing, knitting, or creating crafts, she always had something going on. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, involved in Brokaw Village affairs, and served as a librarian at the Brokaw Library. She could always be counted on to help a neighbor or a friend.
Beginning their marriage with almost nothing, Doris and Joe made a life together that lasted 69 years and brought them two children. Through hard work they eventually enjoyed a comfortable lifestyle. After Joe's retirement they moved to their lake home on Lake Nokomis near Tomahawk where they spent 28 wonderful years before moving to Eau Claire last year to be near their daughter. It was a retirement filled with travel, new friends, and an ever-growing family as their children married. Her special joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her husband, Joseph, and her children, Patricia (Jeffrey) Henry of Eau Claire and John (Deborah) of Wausau. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Megan (Tom) Dahl and Erin (Tim) Lynnes, and Rebecca, Jessica, and Erica Case, and great-grandchildren Claire and Anna Dahl, and Mallory and Grace Lynnes.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Richard Beese and his wife, Diane.
A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau with Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Memorials be directed to the Raptor Education Group in Antigo or Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.
The family wishes to thank the nurses in the ER and Critical Care Unit of Mayo along with Father Francis Thadathil for their care and concern in Doris' final hours.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019