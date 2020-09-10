Doris Strehlow
Weston - Doris J. Strehlow, 90, left this earth to be with her Savior on September 8, 2020, under the care of Hospice and in the loving hands of Rennes Health and Rehab.
Doris was born on April 17, 1930, in Brokaw, WI to the late Elmer and Lorraine (Seidler) Degner. She married Harvey Strehlow on June 27, 1953, he preceded her in death on December 31, 2007.
Doris and Harvey worked together on the family farm for over 50 years. They rarely spent any time apart, and she has missed him every day for the last 13 years. If you would ask Doris what was most important throughout her life, she would say Faith, Family, and Farming. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Especially celebrations of birthdays and holidays. She also loved cooking, collecting clowns, traveling with Harvey, and spending time with her Sisters in Christ - St John Ladies Aid.
Doris is survived by her children; John (Carol) Strehlow and Diana Buska; grandchildren, Jennifer (Randy) Glapinski, Jill (Alan) Koskelin, and Amanda (Matt) Schafer; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jake, Sylvia, Oliver, Aurelia, Jackson and Jameson; a sister, MaryAnn Raasch; a brother, Jim (Dianne) Degner; and sister-in-laws, Carole Degner, and Nancy Schroyer. Besides her husband Harvey, Doris is preceded in death by siblings; Elmer Jr, Roger, Robert, Lavern and Elaine.
A special thank you to Marshfield Medical Center Weston Hospital, Ascension at Home Hospice, Rennes Health & Rehab Center, and Pastor John, for all of their loving care.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Town of Easton. Reverend John Stransky will officiate. Visitation will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 9:30 am until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may go to helke.com
to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.