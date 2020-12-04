Dorothy Albrecht
Mosinee - Dorothy A. Albrecht, of Mosinee passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 at Aspirus Hospital. She was born to the late Herbert and Alvina (Maciaz) Bloedel on October 7, 1939 in Wausau, WI.
In 1957, she graduated from D.C. Everest High School. She then married her loving husband Allan Albrecht on June 4, 1960 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Wausau, together the celebrated 58 years.
She worked at Drott Manufacturing prior to raising her daughters and later as the Secretary at Wesley United Methodist Church and for Wausau Machine & Technology.
Dorothy had a heart of a gold. She was always putting everyone first and everyone was always welcome in her home. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, reading and spending time with her friends playing cards and Bridge. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by, two daughters, Lynn (Peter) Zastrow and Sara (Dan) Maras, four grandchildren; Logan, Mikayla, Morgan and Mya. Sister-in-law Sandy Bloedel, Sister-in-law Donna (Felix) Skarda. Nieces and nephews; Krissy, Kellie, Kevin, Nicole and Nathan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, David Bloedel.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church 1101 Elm St., Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 until time of service at 11:00 with Rev. Ethan Larson officiating. Burial will be at Restlawn Mausoleum immediately following.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the caring staff at Acorn Hill, who loved her like family. They would also like to thank the kind and caring team from Aspirus.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at HonorOne.com
We will be following COVID19 guidelines so please wear your mask and respect social distancing.