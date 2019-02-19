|
|
Dorothy B. Lang
Wausau - Dorothy B. Lang, 95, Wausau, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Wellington Place, Wausau.
She was born August 26, 1923 in the village of Maine, daughter of the late Alois and Olga (Schwartz) Busko. On September 1, 1942 she married Fredolin Lang at St. Mary Catholic Church, Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2018.
Dorothy graduated from Marathon High School and worked at Flowers Drug Store followed by Wausau Insurance until her retirement in 1980. She was active with St. Rita's Circle, St. Cathine's Council and Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Dorothy enjoyed crocheting, cross stitch and quilting. After retirement, she traveled across the country with her husband visiting family and sightseeing.
Survivors include his four children, Mary (Robert) Kuski, Green Bay, Michael (Nancy) Lang, Kronenwetter, Maxine (Clarence) Felch, Rib Mountain, Mark (Karen) Lang, Menominee Falls, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. brothers, Harold, Edward and Henry Busko.
Besides her parents and husband, Fredolin, she was preceded in death by brothers, Alvin, Arnold, Harold, Edward and Henry Busko and sisters, Maxine Schneeweis and Eileen Mink.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. Entombment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.
Special thank you to the staffs at Wellington Place and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the wonderful care given to Dorothy during her time there. Also to Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home for the kind assistance during a difficult time.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2019