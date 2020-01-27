|
|
Dorothy Buhse
Wausau - Dorothy Elaine Buhse, 100, Wausau, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Dorothy was born July 12, 1919 in Milwaukee to the late John and Meta (Marquardt) Dawson. She married Jack Buhse on June 6, 1942 in Pine City, MN. The couple was blessed with one son, Jeffery. Dorothy worked for Muskegon Piston Ring for many years while caring for her family. After 51 loving years together, Jack died on April 5, 1994.
Dorothy was a very caring and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren were able to have a very close relationship since they lived just behind their grandparents. She was a very good cook and baker, making many wonderful meals and treats over the years. Dorothy was proudly a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church since it was founded over 55 years ago when the services were held at the Weston Municipal Center. Her son, Jeffery, served as the first alter boy for Mount Olive Lutheran Church. In retirement, she faithfully helped with church bazaars, volunteered at the Bethesda Thrift Shop and crocheted countless afghans to donate. In her free time, Dorothy enjoyed reading, going up north to the cottage in Harshaw and cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. Her most favorite activities were watching Wheel of Fortune and still playing cards with her church friends.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter-in-law, Dana Buhse; grandchildren, Heather (Josh) Hahn, Heidi (Lance) Uttecht and Kyle (Chris) Buhse; great-grandchildren, Dawson and Ava Hahn, Kolbie and Mylah Uttecht; step-great-grandchildren, Melissa and Destiny; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Jeffery; and brothers, Harvey, Arthur and Harold.
The funeral service for Dorothy will be at 11:30 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6250 Alderson Street, Weston. The Rev. Ray Connor will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Heartfelt appreciation goes to the staff at Our House who have compassionately cared for Dorothy during her last years.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020