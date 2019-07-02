Dorothy E. Nowitzke



Wausau - Dorothy E. Nowitzke, 89, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Benedictine Living Community, Wausau.



She was born June 17, 1930 in Portage County, daughter of the late John and Susan (Bednarski) Windorski. On May 1, 1948 she married Anton Nowitzke Jr. in Wausau. He preceded her in death on May 18, 1999.



Dorothy was a member of St. Catherine's Council at Holy Name Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary Wausau Burns Post No. 388. She enjoyed fishing, Polka music, bowling, and completing word searches. She also enjoyed traveling, going out to eat with friends and gardening especially flowers.



Survivors include her children, Kenneth (Dar) Nowitzke, Marathon, Kathy Bandock, Wausau, Thomas (Michelle) Nowitzke, Waukesha and Jeff (Cindy) Nowitzke, Bloomington, Minnesota; son-in-law, Gary Dornbrack, Byron, Minnesota; grandchildren, Erik, Josie, Brad, Patti, Nicole, Brian, Joel, Paul and Lee; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Alyssa, Kelsey, Tessa, Skye, 'Kenzie and Aiden; brother, Philip Windorski, Schofield; sister, Sadie Gruna, Galloway.



Besides her parents and husband, Anton Jr., she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Dornbrack, brothers, Leon, Ted, Ben, Daniel, Hubert, David, Clarence and Raymond Windorski and sisters, Wanda Davidowski, Florence Cherek and Emma Brzezinski.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Disabled American Veterans.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2019