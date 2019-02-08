|
Dorothy "Dottie" Gustafson-Krienke
Weston - Dorothy "Dottie" Gustafson-Krienke, 91, of Weston, passed away on Tuesday, February 05, 2019 at Tender Reflections Assisted Living.
Dottie was born on June 24, 1927 to the late Erwin and Irene (Edstrom) Emerich. After graduating from high school, she met, fell in love with, and married James Gustafson on July 2, 1949. Together they had four children, John, Thomas, Paul and Linda. Jim preceded Dottie in death in 1985. In her later years, Dottie reconnected with James Krienke, and they married on November 12, 2010. James preceded her in death in 2018.
Playing organ for the Eastern Star, playing piano and being a part of the Wausau Conservatory of music allowed Dottie to share her love of music with the world. She was an avid Bridge player, and loved to work in her garden. Most important to Dottie were her family, and she spent her entire life being really busy being mom. Her smile and laughter will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Dottie is survived by her children, John (Chris) of Madison, Thomas (Carol) of Wausau, Paul of Wausau and Linda (David) Naden of North Carolina; grandchildren, Chris (Renee) Gustafson, Kari (Ryan) Gaffaney, Kati (Jose) Agoncillo, and Connor Naden; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband's, Dottie was preceded in death by her sister Shirley Francken in 2016.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. A visitation will take place from 3:00 pm until the time of services at the funeral home. Please go to helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
The family wishes to thank Tender Reflections for their compassion and care for Dottie over the past several years.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2019