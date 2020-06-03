Dorothy Jane Krueger
Dorothy Jane Krueger

Rhinelander - Dorothy J Krueger, age 95, of Rhinelander died on May 29, 2020 at the Milestone Senior Living facility. Dorothy was born on May 15th, 1925 in the Town of Easton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clarence and Alma (Nienow) Jensema. She attended grade school in the Town of Easton, high school in Wausau and Birnamwood, graduating from the Birnamwood High School in 1942. She then attended Vocational School in Wausau.

After her schooling, Dorothy was employed in the offices of the Wausau Paper Company in Brokaw for several years. She married Marvin Krueger and God blessed them with 72 years together before he preceded her in death on December 14, 2017. After their marriage they lived in Wausau, Menomonie, Green Bay, Washburn, Iron River, Michigan, Marquette, Michigan and then moved to Rhinelander in the mid 1960's where she has lived since.

Dorothy enjoyed taking care of their home, sewing and playing cards. She was also a member of the St. Mary's Hospital Volunteers. Her Lord and Savior was her guide in all she did in life. She was baptized on June 7, 1925. She was a longtime member of the St. Mark Lutheran Church here in Rhinelander. Over the years she taught Sunday School, was active in the Altar Guild and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She loved her church and her church family.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters Susan (William) Hagman and Amy (Richard) Riggs, her sons Larry Krueger and Timothy (Brenda) Krueger, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her sister Meta "Mickey" Gatz, nieces and nephews, other family and many friends. In addition to her husband she was also preceded in death by her sister Alice Wenzel and her brother Harold Jensema.

Due to the present situation visitation and services for Dorothy will be held at a later date at the St. Mark Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. You may leave your private condolences for the Krueger family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is serving the Krueger family.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carlson Funeral Service Inc
134 N Stevens St
Rhinelander, WI 54501
(715) 369-1414
