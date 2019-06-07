|
|
Dorothy M. Berndt
Merrill - Dorothy M. Berndt, 96, of the Town of Corning, Lincoln County, passed away, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill.
Dorothy was born October 10, 1922, in Merrill, daughter of the late Rhinehard and Erna (Beltz) Barz. On May 12, 1945, she married Carlos L. Berndt at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill. Rev. William Kohn presided at the ceremony. After their marriage, Carlos and Dorothy took over the family farm in the Town of Corning. They dairy farmed for over 46 years. Dorothy enjoyed milking the cows and driving the tractor.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time at the land and hunting shack in Newwood. She especially liked having family gatherings at the shack. Dorothy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy also enjoyed watching the birds at the bird feeders; going out to eat, especially to a Friday Fish Fry; listening to Polka music; baking desserts for family gatherings; and sewing. She was a charter member of the Copper River Snowmobile Club. Dorothy was also a member of St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, Merrill.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Berndt Case; son, Terry Berndt; daughter-in-law, Carol Westfall Berndt; grandchildren, Tim Case, Chris (Sunshine) Berndt and Melissa (Joe) Pregler; great-grandchildren, Ellen Mondeik, Lauren Case, Kennedy Berndt, Liberty Berndt, Jordan Pregler and Jaxon Pregler; sister-in-law, Kay (Mic) Roberts; and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Berndt; parents, Rhinehard and Erna Barz; son, James Berndt; son-in-law, Charlie Case; sister, Delores (Don) Dobson; brothers, Donald Barz and David Barz; sister-in-law, Miriam (Elgart) Salefske; and brothers-in-law, Norman (Adeline) Berndt and Lylas (Bernice) Berndt.
The Berndt family would like to thank Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital and Ministry Hospice along with Pine Crest Nursing Home special care and rehab units for the care given to our mother during her time with you.
The funeral service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, Merrill. Rev. Kyle Carnes will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Paul's Cemetery, Town of Corning. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 7, 2019