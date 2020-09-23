Dorothy M. Flees
Wausau - Dorothy M. Flees, 95, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston. She had been residing at Mountain Terrace Senior Living for the past six years.
She was born on April 23, 1925, the youngest of five children, to the late Henry and Anna (Seidler) Barthels in the town of Hewitt. She grew up in the Wausau area and attended school, completing high school. She went on to work at Employers Insurance Company eventually becoming office manager before retiring after many years of service. Dorothy married Wallace Flees on April 18, 1964 in Wausau and he preceded her in death in 1967.
Dorothy will be remembered as a caring and generous person. After working she was very generous with her time as a volunteer for many organizations in the Wausau area, including the Historical Society and United Way. Dorothy was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. She was head of quilting for Lutheran World Relief, member of sewing circle, Young at Heart, Ladies Aid, and attended Bible Study. Dorothy was always available to lend a hand. She also enjoyed traveling around the United States, Canada, and overseas. In her younger years she was an avid bowler and enjoyed golf, even scoring a hole in one once.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Barbara and Wallace Hohn of Sheboygan, Barbara Baumann of Wausau, and Edward Hahn of Mosinee; great-nieces and nephews, Lori (Jeff) Braatz of Merrill, Donna Baumann of Wausau, Scott (Tonya) Baumann of Wausau, and Michael (Karen) Hohn of Sheboygan Falls; seven great-great-nieces and nephews; and six great-great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace; parents, Henry and Anna Barthels; brothers and sisters, Elmer (Viola) Barthels, Henry Barthels, Louise (Harold) Krueger, and Leona (Herbert) Baumann; and niece and nephew, Sharon Hahn and Donald Baumann.
A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 North Sixth Street, Wausau, with Rev. Christopher Johnson officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau.
.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain Terrace Senior Living for providing excellent care to Dorothy.
Due to the current recommendations masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.