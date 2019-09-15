|
|
Dorothy M. Hackbarth
Wausau - Dorothy M. Hackbarth, 98, passed away on Friday, September 06, 2019, at Mountain Terrace, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on January 27, 1921 to the late Newton and Stella (Kemps) Ainsworth. She married Alfred Hackbarth, and together they raised five children: Virginia, William, Jeanette, Sue and Nancy.
Working on crossword puzzles, jig saw puzzles and reading were some of the things that Dorothy enjoyed doing in her free time. She looked forward to the Holidays when she could decorate her home and look at the Christmas lights and decorations in the neighborhood. She liked getting her hair done, going shopping, her collection of tea pots, playing cards and playing Bingo. At times, she enjoyed sitting in the window at the cottage and "watching the water go by." But most important to Dorothy was her family. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren, and she loved to talk about them and all of their accomplishments. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Virginia (John) Runkel of Lake Havasu City, AZ, William (Cheryl) Hackbarth of Wausau, Jeanette (Jeff) Beck of Wausau, Sue (Dave) Green of Wausau, and Nancy (Dennis) Mumper of Green Bay; five grandchildren, Ken, Tracy, Becky, Jennifer, and Allen; eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Alfred, sister Alice, and brothers, Walter and Roy.
A service will take place at 2:30 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 235962 N Troy St, Wausau, WI 54403. Reverend Jayneann McIntosh will officiate. Visitation will take place from 1:30 until the time of services at the Chapel. Family and friends may go to helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 15, 2019