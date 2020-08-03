Dorothy M. Kingston
Edgar - Dorothy M. Kingston, 93, Edgar, died Monday August 3, 2020 at the Hospice House, Wausau.
She was born November 5, 1926 in Laona, daughter of the late Peter and Marie (Gotz) Jevaltas. On December 2, 1944 she married Thomas H. Kingston at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waukesha.
Dorothy was the owner and operator of the former "Kingston's Bar" in the town of Cassel for 20 years, then had been employed at Marathon Cheese for 10 years. She loved cooking, sewing, gardening, especially her flower gardens. Special to her was the time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Dorothy (Scott) Frank, Edgar; Thomas (Annie Mae) Kingston, Kentucky; Mary LaVake, Wausau; David (Bonnie) Kingston, Edgar; John (Stella) Kingston, Edgar; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a grandchild, Mark Cortez, one sister, Marian Lampien and one brother, Ronald Jevaltas.
The funeral Mass will be private at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Social distancing and masking protocols will be observed.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.