Dorothy M. Martino
Dorothy M. Martino, 91, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at North Central Health Care, Wausau.
She was born May 23, 1928 in Wausau, daughter of the late Jacob and Mary (Guiniso) Martino. She worked for many years as a meat cutter at Red Owl followed by being self employed as a painter. In her younger years she enjoyed trips to Las Vegas with her mom and sister. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and especially liked taking trips to the casino.
Survivors includes many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence, and John; her sisters, Domenica (Neca), Mary, Catherine, and Jenny.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee with Rev. Don Meuret presiding. Visitation will be in the church at 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral.
The Family would like to thank Inclusa for all their help in the last eight years and the North Central Health Care Center (Garden View) for their excellent care of Dorothy.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020