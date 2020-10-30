1/1
Dorothy Raymond

Wausau - Dorothy H. Raymond, age 91, of Wausau, died on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Mountain Terrace Senior Living in Wausau.

Dorothy was born on May 24, 1929 in Wausau to the late Wyman and Dorothy (Stoff) Dustin. On July 21, 1951 she married Russell "Rusty" Raymond. He preceded her in death on October 24, 1998.

Dorothy worked as a telephone operator for GTE. After retirement, she was a volunteer at North Central Health Care Center. She was a life member of the catholic church and most recently attended St. Mary's Roman Catholic Oratory. She also was devoted to cats throughout her entire life.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews Diane Wesenick, Clyde (Karen) Raymond, Daniel (Julie) Kitzerow, Laura (Joe) Wojcik, Sarah (Dan) Holtz, John (Vicky) Kitzerow, and Diane (John) Knecht, brother-in-law Gene Kitzerow, sister-in-law Gail Dustin

Besides her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother Wyman "Paul" Dustin and sister Catherine Kitzerow.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Oratory. Canon Aaron Huberfeld will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wausau.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Roman Catholic Oratory, 408 Seymour St., Wausau, WI 54403 or New Life Pet Adoption Center, 125 Cattail Ave, Marathon City, WI 54448

The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain Terrace Senior Living for their excellent care they provided Dorothy during her last years




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
