Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
1943 - 2019
Douglas Diestler Obituary
Douglas Diestler

Eland - Douglas Alexander Diestler, 75, of Eland passed away September 7, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center in Waupaca. He was born on November 2, 1943 to Arthur A. E. and Agnes M. A. (Brunner) Diestler in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. Doug was a hard worker and had a number or trades from bridges, roofing and cars, to name a few. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and loved being his own boss. He was preceded in death by his parents, Art Diestler and Agnes Brandt; a sister, Cynthia; and 3 grandchildren, Kelly, Kristen and Kyle. He is survived by his brothers, Darrell Diestler of Marathon and Jim (Sharon) Diestler of Antigo; a sister, Rosalie Hagen of Marathon; Daughters Denise (Scott) Lecus of Waupaca and Deb Jopek of Beaver Dam; and son Steve Diestler of Colorado Springs; grandchildren Alye, Brady, Brandan, Cody, Cody, Makenna, Mandy, Matthew, Morgan, Payton and Tracy; and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life gathering will be forthcoming. Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
