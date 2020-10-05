1/2
Douglas J. Marver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas J. Marver

Mosinee - Douglas J. Marver, age 76, of Mosinee, WI died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, WI.

Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM Satuday, October 10, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stevens Point, WI (1919 Wyatt Avenue). Pastor Steve Hulke will officiate, burial will take place at a later date in Central Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in King, WI. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM.

Douglas was born on August 26, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI to John and Vera (Kaufman) Marver. He married Patricia Prahl on September 14, 1968 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI. Douglas worked primarily as an Engineer at Wausau Paper Company and Kimberly Clark. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War from 1964-1968 and was awarded 2 purple hearts and a bronze star. Douglas was very proud to serve in the military and serve his country.

Douglas loved fast cars, corvettes in particular, his fast lawn mower, fishing, especially deep sea fishing, being on the water, traveling around the world, boating and his other fast toys. He was an accomplished handyman who enjoyed fixing things around the house. He was very proud of his 3 daughters and 3 grandchildren. He belonged to the Kiwanis Lions Club of Mosinee and various corvette clubs, with Corvettes of the North being the main one.

Douglas is survived by his wife Patricia Marver of Mosinee, WI, children: Michele (Jim) Hartshorn of Lakeville, MN, Jody (Mike) Fuller of Lake Geneva, WI, Stacy (Eric) Rasmussen of St. Augustine, FL, grandchildren: Thomas Marver-Benz, Patrick Hartshorn, Nicholas Hartshorn, brother-in-law Jim (Nancy) Prahl of Wausau, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Tom Prahl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Stevens Point, WI.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers for the compassionate care given to Douglas.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved