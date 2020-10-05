Douglas J. MarverMosinee - Douglas J. Marver, age 76, of Mosinee, WI died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, WI.Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM Satuday, October 10, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stevens Point, WI (1919 Wyatt Avenue). Pastor Steve Hulke will officiate, burial will take place at a later date in Central Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in King, WI. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM.Douglas was born on August 26, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI to John and Vera (Kaufman) Marver. He married Patricia Prahl on September 14, 1968 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI. Douglas worked primarily as an Engineer at Wausau Paper Company and Kimberly Clark. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War from 1964-1968 and was awarded 2 purple hearts and a bronze star. Douglas was very proud to serve in the military and serve his country.Douglas loved fast cars, corvettes in particular, his fast lawn mower, fishing, especially deep sea fishing, being on the water, traveling around the world, boating and his other fast toys. He was an accomplished handyman who enjoyed fixing things around the house. He was very proud of his 3 daughters and 3 grandchildren. He belonged to the Kiwanis Lions Club of Mosinee and various corvette clubs, with Corvettes of the North being the main one.Douglas is survived by his wife Patricia Marver of Mosinee, WI, children: Michele (Jim) Hartshorn of Lakeville, MN, Jody (Mike) Fuller of Lake Geneva, WI, Stacy (Eric) Rasmussen of St. Augustine, FL, grandchildren: Thomas Marver-Benz, Patrick Hartshorn, Nicholas Hartshorn, brother-in-law Jim (Nancy) Prahl of Wausau, WI.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Tom Prahl.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Stevens Point, WI.The family would like to thank all the caregivers for the compassionate care given to Douglas.