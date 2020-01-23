Services
Douglas Madden Obituary
Wausau - Douglas Lloyd Richard Madden, 67, passed away January 21, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Rev. Erik Olson will officiate. Visitation will take place from 12:00 pm until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Please visit helke.com to view the full obituary or leave an online condolence.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
