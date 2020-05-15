|
|
Douglas Walter Berres
Weston - On the evening of May 11, 2020, Doug passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home and went to be with his Heavenly Father. He was surrounded by family.
Doug was born on July 24th, 1929 to parents John C. and Hazel V. (LaDusire) Berres in Schofield, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of four children. Doug graduated from Wausau High School in 1947. He joined the National Guard and served for 25 years. At age 19, he enlisted with the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War in the 32nd Infantry Division.
Doug was an avid woodworker and he specialized in cabinetry. He started his career at Delisle's when he was a teenager. He moved to Kolbe and Kolbe where he spent most of his career. He retired from Featherstone and continued his love of creating in his home workshop. He took so much pride in his handcrafted furniture and his family's homes have so many examples of his love and craftsmanship.
At the time of his death, Doug had been married to Bev for almost 40 years. They were married in 1980, combining two families into one. He was a devout member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Schofield and had served as an usher for many years. He loved to tell stories of the good old times and share them with family members and friends. He shared many memories and projects with his very good friend, Turk Flory, who met him at Heaven's gates with doughnuts and project designs in hand.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Berres; brother, Darrel (LaVerne) Berres; sisters, Katy (Fred) Bilese and Charlotte (Edwin) Nelson; and step-daughter, Jane (Ken) Malpert.
He is survived by his wife, Bev, Weston; daughters, Kathy (Kevin) Haines, Green Bay, and Beth (Bill) Knoeck, Weston; adopted sons, Mike Polencheck (Lynn), Ironwood, and Brian (Anne) Polencheck, Wheaton, IL; step-son, Mike Dorski, Weston; step-daughter, Janelle Dorski (Thad), Rothschild; and step-daughter, Lori Tucker (Dennis); 14 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Further details will be announced at a later time. The family is being assisted by Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send a donation to in his name.
Doug's family is very grateful and thankful for Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services in the last week of his life. Your kindness has been greatly appreciated.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020