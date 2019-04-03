Duaine Wilde



Marathon - Duaine M. Wilde, 82, Marathon died, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Copperleaf Assisted Living, Marathon.



He was born November 22, 1936 in the Town of Rib Falls to the late Walter and Amanda (Steidinger) Wilde. On June 11, 1963 he married Barby Tesch in Marathon County. She preceded him in death on January 14, 1992. He proudly served in the US Army from 1957-1960.



Duaine along with his wife, they farmed and grew ginseng in the Town of Mosinee. He enjoyed watching Packer games, fishing, stock car racing and Polka Music.



Survivors include sons, Ted (Pam) Wilde, Edgar, Avery Wilde, Mosinee, and Amos (Rose) Wilde, Manitowoc; daughter, Corina (Jason) Anfinson, Hartsville, SC; sisters, Alladine Thurs, Merrill, and Jeanette Mathwich, Wausau. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Barby, three sisters, Edna Bargander, Dorethe Wilde, and Adeline Hanke, and brother, Harvey Wilde.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday April 5, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2001 Jackson Street, Mosinee. Rev. Luke Willitz will officiate. Burial will be in the Mosinee Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com



The family wishes to express their special gratitude to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and to the loving staff of Copperleaf Assisted Living.