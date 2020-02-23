|
Duane M. Ninnemann
Ringle - Duane M. Ninnemann, 70, of Ringle, passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020.
Duane was born in Wausau on May 31, 1949, to the late Melvin and Caroline (Schuetz) Ninnemann. After high school, he joined the United States Coast Guard and served his country honorably. Following his time in the service, he attended NCTI and graduated from the accounting program. He worked at Wipfli Ullrich for 20 years. He met, fell in love, and married Victoria Busse on September 12, 1981. He retired as Comptroller and Vice President of Finance at Wausau Steel in 2013.
Known as a man of great humor and a laid-back personality, Duane enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing miniature golf and grilling out. Most important to Duane was his family. He enjoyed the Ninnemann family gatherings where they would go bowling, have picnics, cookout, and play games. He was proud of his three sons, daughter and grandsons and enjoyed watching them in sports and activities and just sitting around talking about life with them. He was also enjoying the most recent additions to the family, Bella and Stella, the two most spoiled black angus cows you will ever meet. Duane always told his children to "never take life too seriously." Always find a reason to laugh and enjoy every moment. He and his family were looking forward to a long-overdue family vacation in northern Minnesota this summer. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Duane is survived by his wife, Victoria; children, Michael, Kirk, Mark and Lisa (DJ) Fett; grandchildren, Reis and Maverick, with grandbaby number three on the way; as well as his sister, Diane (Aaron) Krueger.
In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by his brother, Deane.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan Street, Wausau. Pastor Jen Hoffman will officiate. Visitation will take place from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, and again from 10:00 am until the time of service at the church on Friday. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may go to helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020