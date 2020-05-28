|
Duane Peterson
Wausau - Duane Peterson departed this world and joined his Lord and Savior May 25, 2020. Duane was born on April 10, 1931, in Wausau, Wisconsin, son of the late Herman and Cora Peterson. Duane lost the love of his life, Shirley, when she preceded him in death in May 2019. He is survived by his two children and four grandchildren, son Dion Peterson and his children Katie and Tom, and daughter Sheryl (Craig) Kuhary and their children Christopher and Kendall. He is also survived by his siblings Eugene (Patricia) Peterson and Marlene (William) Olson and in-laws Marlene & Russell Noren. He was a loving husband, dear father, grandfather and brother, and a special friend.
As a young man, Duane was an active Boy Scout leader and he enjoyed canoeing, participating in roller skating competitions, and biking. Skiing was a favorite winter activity and one he enjoyed with his lovely bride Shirley during their courtship and early years of marriage. His passion for biking continued well into his 80's and included numerous 25-100 mile organized rides throughout Wisconsin. Camping and traveling were favorite family activities. He and Shirley visited the 50 states, all the National Parks, Canada and Mexico, and took cruises to several Caribbean islands. Upon retirement they wintered in Florida - where sightseeing, shelling and flea marketing were favorite pastimes. They shared a passion for lighthouses and toured as many as they could find all across the US.
Duane began his working career shortly after high school in the office at Marathon Millwork in Wausau and later in the data processing department. He was also an Army Reservist for 12 years. His career took him to Wausau City Hall where he was the manager of the data processing unit. He witnessed the early use of computers in a municipal setting when punch cards still were high tech and computers weren't for desk tops, they were the size of desks. Probably his most enjoyable job was as a travel consultant at AAA in Wausau. It was a natural fit for him with his love of travel and practical knowledge of many areas of the US.
He and Shirley treasured their family and provided so many wonderful memories of the times spent with them. Duane, like Shirley, enjoyed photography and various collections of items they found on their many and varied vacations. They loved their church family at Zion Lutheran and participated in the Church's many worthy groups and activities. They now have forever together to reminisce and remember.
On Tuesday June 2, 2020, a public visitation will take place at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI. For the safety and health of everyone involved facemasks will be required, we will also be monitoring the number of people allowed in the funeral home at one time, as well as safe social distancing within the funeral home. Visitation will be from 10am until 11am, at which time the public will be asked to depart as the family remains for a private service. Those unable to attend but wishing to participate in the service are invited to watch the live streamed service which will be available at www.brainardfuneral.com. Rev. Dr. Steven K. Gjerde from Zion Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Duane's name can be directed to the .
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020