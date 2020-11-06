Duane Zeichert
Duane Zeichert, age 80, of Rib Mountain, WI passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020, while in Aspirus Hospice at the Mount View Care Center in Wausau, WI. Duane was born January 21, 1940, in New London, WI, to the late Frederick and Doris (Kapitzke) Zeichert. Duane grew up in Weyauwega, WI, and graduated from Weyauwega High School in 1957, before entering the military and serving in the United States Navy. After his service in the military, Duane graduated with a degree from Spencerian College.
Duane's professional career included stops at Inland Steel, Phillip Morris Industrial, and Milprint, Inc., in the Milwaukee area before settling down in Wausau. As a long-time resident of the Wausau area, Duane worked for Weyerhauser, Zimpro, Inc., and 18 years as a Sr. Systems Analyst at the City-County Data Center. After retiring, Duane worked as a crossing guard for five years for the Town of Rib Mountain.
Duane married the late, Sharon (Schmidt) Zeichert, on May 17, 1986. They enjoyed each other's company while taking trips together, visiting places such as Alaska, Hawaii, Jamaica, and cruising to the Caribbean Islands. They also enjoyed taking "road trips" throughout the United States to destinations such as Mt. Rushmore/Badlands, Yellowstone, Niagara Falls, Smokey Mountains, and Kentucky Horse Farms.
Duane was a proud veteran and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Duane was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers. Duane had a green thumb and spent time tending to all of his plants around the house. Duane volunteered with the Exchange Club and the Rib Mountain Park Commission.
Duane is survived by his children, Eric Zeichert, Rothschild, WI, and Brian Zeichert, Rothschild, WI; three step-children, Brian (Ami) Schmidt, Sun Prairie, WI, Jeanne Peplinski, Stevens Point, WI, and Mark (Stephanie) Schmidt, Rochester, MN; seven grandchildren, Allison, Griffin, Anthony, Alex, Austin, Taylor, and Brody; two sisters, Ruth Treul, New Berlin, WI, and Bernette Brewster, Appleton, WI; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and close friends.
Duane is preceded in death by his late wife, Sharon (Schmidt) Zeichert; his parents, Frederick and Doris Zeichert; his sister, Diane Baehman, and his first wife and mother of his two sons, Marje Zeichert.
Memorial services will take place at a later date in consideration of the current COVID pandemic.
The family wishes to thank all of those who recently cared for Duane, including all of the doctors and nurses at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Mount View Care Center, and Aspirus Hospice.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com