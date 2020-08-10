Dusty Carstensen
Tomahawk, WI - Dusty R. Carstensen, age 70, of Tomahawk, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home.Dusty was born on October 8, 1949 to Lawrence Sr. & Estell "Molly" Carstensen. He started working at Marathon Electric in Wausau in the fall of 1973. He worked there for 38 years - eventually earning his journeyman's card as a Tool and Die Maker. Dusty is survived by his wife - Mary of Tomahawk; Children - Lori (Chad) Lashua & Janice Carstensen both of Tomahawk; and two grandchildren - Magdalene "Maggie" & Christian "Buddy" Lashua. He is further survived by three brothers - Lawrence "Chick" Carstensen, Jack (Marilyn) Carstensen & Ward (Sandy) Carstensen; three sisters - Nesta (Rollie) Hodge, Mickey Silva & Wilda (Steve) Skubal all of Tomahawk. The Memorial Service for Dusty Carstensen will take place at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Krueger Family Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at the Funeral Home from 9:00AM until the time of service at 11:00AM. Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com