Dusty Carstensen
Dusty Carstensen

Tomahawk, WI - Dusty R. Carstensen, age 70, of Tomahawk, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home.Dusty was born on October 8, 1949 to Lawrence Sr. & Estell "Molly" Carstensen. He started working at Marathon Electric in Wausau in the fall of 1973. He worked there for 38 years - eventually earning his journeyman's card as a Tool and Die Maker. Dusty is survived by his wife - Mary of Tomahawk; Children - Lori (Chad) Lashua & Janice Carstensen both of Tomahawk; and two grandchildren - Magdalene "Maggie" & Christian "Buddy" Lashua. He is further survived by three brothers - Lawrence "Chick" Carstensen, Jack (Marilyn) Carstensen & Ward (Sandy) Carstensen; three sisters - Nesta (Rollie) Hodge, Mickey Silva & Wilda (Steve) Skubal all of Tomahawk. The Memorial Service for Dusty Carstensen will take place at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Krueger Family Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at the Funeral Home from 9:00AM until the time of service at 11:00AM. Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krueger Family Funeral Home - Tomahawk

