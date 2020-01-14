|
Dwane "Big Ed" O. Stoelting
Wausau - Dwane "Big Ed" O. Stoelting, 87, died Monday, January 13, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.
He was born April 16, 1932 in Merrill, son of the late Ora and Eldora (Bushor) Stoelting. On May 27, 1978 he married Beverly Dahm at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau. She survives.
Dwane retired from Brokaw Paper Mill and served 2 ½ years in the Red Arrow Division, Merrill followed by 2 years in the United States Army 2nd Division at Fort Washington during the Korean War. He was discharged ranking as a corporal.
He enjoyed trout fishing, deer hunting and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Dwane and Beverly enjoyed trips to Mackinac Island, several cruises and occasional trips to the casino.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly; brother-in-law, Carl Dahm and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ora Stoelting, mother, Eldora Borchardt and a brother, Gerald Stoelting.
Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Friday, January 17, 2020 at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip Schneider will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the or the .
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020