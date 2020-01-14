Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park
Wausau, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwane Stoelting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwane O. "Big Ed" Stoelting


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwane O. "Big Ed" Stoelting Obituary
Dwane "Big Ed" O. Stoelting

Wausau - Dwane "Big Ed" O. Stoelting, 87, died Monday, January 13, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

He was born April 16, 1932 in Merrill, son of the late Ora and Eldora (Bushor) Stoelting. On May 27, 1978 he married Beverly Dahm at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau. She survives.

Dwane retired from Brokaw Paper Mill and served 2 ½ years in the Red Arrow Division, Merrill followed by 2 years in the United States Army 2nd Division at Fort Washington during the Korean War. He was discharged ranking as a corporal.

He enjoyed trout fishing, deer hunting and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Dwane and Beverly enjoyed trips to Mackinac Island, several cruises and occasional trips to the casino.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly; brother-in-law, Carl Dahm and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ora Stoelting, mother, Eldora Borchardt and a brother, Gerald Stoelting.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Friday, January 17, 2020 at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip Schneider will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the or the .

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now