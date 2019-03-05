|
Dwight D. Schmieden
Wausau - Dwight D. Schmieden, 66, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
The son of Merlin and Irma Schmieden, Dwight was born February 10, 1953 in Wausau. He graduated from Wausau West High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Dwight was employed by the State of Wisconsin as a Social Worker at Lincoln Hills School in Merrill until his retirement.
An avid outdoorsman, Dwight loved the many hours he spent hunting and fishing with friends and family over the years. He also enjoyed taking his mother's dog Daisy on long walks around the neighborhood and took great pleasure in "spoiling" her as much as possible.
Dwight was a big fan of the Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks, but he never lost his great enthusiasm for Wausau West athletics. A regular at many local games, Dwight also made all the trips to state tournaments in Madison to cheer on the hockey team.
Dwight was an active member of First English Lutheran Church of Wausau. He was also a member of Elks Lodge 248, where he enjoyed many activities, especially the trivia nights with great friends.
Dwight is survived by brothers Dennis (Donna) Schmieden of Schofield and Don Schmieden of Wausau; and sisters Debi Whitley of Madison and Denise (Scott) Stanley of Madison. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and infant brother David.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. The Reverend Erik Olson will officiate. Visitation will take place from 1:30 pm until the time of services at the funeral home. Please go to Helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019