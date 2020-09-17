1/1
Earl L. Holleran
1928 - 2020
Earl L. Holleran

Wausau - Earl L. Holleran, 92, died Monday, September 14, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born on July 6, 1928, in Wausau, son of the late Lawrence Holleran and Geneva Bychinski. On July 16, 1949, he married Donna Westberg at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wausau. She preceded him in death on August 29, 2019, shortly after they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Earl began working in the maintenance department at GTE Corporation, Wausau, in 1957. After 33 years of service to the company and making many friends along the way, he retired in 1990.

Earl loved music. He was a self-taught drummer who played in area polka bands for many years. In his earlier days, he and his wife, Donna, enjoyed going dancing with their friends. Later in life, Earl performed with his band at local nursing homes. Even in his last years, Earl would drum along to the music when the roles had changed, and the musicians were playing for him at the nursing home.

Although he may have been a man of few words, when he did speak, laughter usually followed. Earl enjoyed the simpler things of life - conversations at the local watering hole, watching old episodes of The Lawrence Welk Show, and being with family. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his children, Sandra (Terry) Swanson, Perry (Julie) Holleran, Timothy (Karen Anderson) Holleran, Peggy (Tom) Karcher and Cindy Dykema; grandchildren, Lisa, Al, Josh, Stephanie, Robin, Shawn, Stacie, Kimberly, Ashley, Jennifer, Vicki and Jayson; 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Donna, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, ReeNa.

A Private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Public visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau. Social distancing practices will be observed as well as mask requirements. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
