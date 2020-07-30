Earl V. Erickson
Rib Mountain - Earl V. Erickson, 88, of the town of Rib Mountain, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. He was born to Earl and Ethel (Landmark) Erickson on May 27,1932 in Moorhead, Minnesota. Earl married Janice Meyhoff in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on September 14, 1957. Earl served in the Air Force during the Korean War and graduated from North Dakota State University. He worked for the General Adjustment Bureau (GAB) for 35 years. After retiring, he spent the next 25 years volunteering at Lifeline and installing the system around the Wausau area. Earl will be remembered for his dedication to his family. He enjoyed reading, hunting, playing dominos and talking with family and friends. He also loved to travel and dance with Janice. Earl was a dedicated member of First English Lutheran Church and helped with just about anything that needed doing at the church. He sang in the choir for many years, worked at the fair stand, and served on several committees. Earl is survived by his children David (Vickie Thorne) Erickson of Oconomowoc, Steven (Jackie) Erickson of Wausau, James (Brenda) Erickson of Ringle, and Kay (Ronald) Rosso of Schofield; grandchildren Francesca, Matthew (Anna), Forrest, Ali (Andrew), Samuel, Rachel, Delaney, Levi, Theodore, Reese (Rachel), and Kyle (Heather); great grandchildren Hank, Jaxson, Oliver, and Ronald; and his sisters, Bernice Skeim, Doris (Dennis) Kohler, and JoAnn (Leonard) Bergren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janice; granddaughter, Sophia; parents, and brothers Gordon and Ernest.The family requests memorial donations to Wisconsin - Alzheimer's Association
.
A private service for immediate family only will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020.