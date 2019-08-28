|
|
Ed Bronowicz
Mesquite, NV - August 15, 1946 - August 17, 2019; Life between the Dashes
On Saturday, August 17, 2019, the earth lost an angel. Ed Bronowicz, of Mesquite, Nevada passed away at Mesa View Hospital at the age of 73. Ed was born August 15, 1946 in Fawn River, Michigan to Henry and Mary Bronowicz. He had two sisters, Zenia Bohl (Dennis) of Athens, Wisconsin and Irene Busler, Sackets Harbor, New York; and a brother, Hank Bronowicz (Jane) of Athens, Wisconsin.
Ed Bronowicz was a small man with a big heart. He was kind and was a helping hand to anyone who needed it. In his younger days, he was drafted into the army and was stationed in Germany, he was discharged in 1967. He was a Hawk missile fire control crew chief. Ed traveled extensively his whole life. He loved the Moody Blues and had a vinyl collection from the age of 16. He was an avid reader and loved to read about history, politics, and travel. He and his brother, Hank continued to run the family farm in Athens, Wisconsin until roughly the 1990's. They both ran the dairy on the farm, but later sold the dairy and then began selling and repairing tractors until the 90's. In 1990, Ed met the love of his life, Laurie Lashua. He asked Laurie to go on vacation with him to Las Vegas, Nevada and the rest was history for them. Ed and Laurie were married in 1994 and continued to raise a family together. Ed adored his stepchildren, Monroe and Lacey, and became their step in father, not just a stepfather. After the children were raised, Laurie and Ed decided to make the move to Mesquite, Nevada, in 2005, where they lived until Ed's crossing over on August 17, 2019. In Mesquite, Ed and Laurie established a cleaning business call "Nook and Cranny Cleaning Service". In addition to the cleaning service, Ed was also an all-around handyman service. In Mesquite, Ed and Laurie made many contacts and developed life-long friendships.
Ed Bronowicz will be missed by his wife, Laurie; children, Monroe and Lacey Lashua, his two sisters, one brother and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother in law, Tom Busler.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. A memorial fund for Ed Bronowicz, to help with expenses, has been established at the Mountain America Credit Union in Mesquite, Nevada. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations can be made in person or by mail to: Mountain American Credit Union, 580 West Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027 and checks made out to Ed Bronowicz Memorial Fund.
The family also invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019