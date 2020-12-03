Edna I. Roble
Wausau - Edna I. Roble, 97, Wausau, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Cedar Ridge, Weston.
She was born on February 4, 1923 in Ringle, WI, daughter of the late August and Josephine (Habeck) Kurth. On November 7, 1942, she married Benedict Roble in Wausau. He preceded her in death in May of 1996.
Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed reading, flowers, gardening, canning and sewing. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include, her children, Gary (Barbara) Roble, Washington, Susan Knetter, Weston, Kathleen Glimm, Wausau and Ben (Peggy) Roble, Weston; grandchildren, Wyatte Roble, Jason Knetter, Melinda (Jamie) Lang, Jessica (Kevin) Fischer and Rebecca (Nick) Hebda; great-grandchildren, Kole and Karson Knetter, Tristian and Delaney Lang, Baylee, Colby and Allison Roble, and Isaac Fischer; brothers, William Kurth, Orville (Donna) Kurth, Orman Kurth, August (Pat) Kurth and Donald Kurth; sisters, Shirley Schneider and Bonnie Strehlow; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Roble; son-in-law, Robert Glimm; brothers, Henry and David Kurth; and sisters, Ruth Andreas, Erna Kersten, Alice McDonald, Adeline Kurth, Joan Wolfe and Esther Kurth.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip C. Schneider will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services or the charity of your choice
