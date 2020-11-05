Edward BronkHatley - Edward Bronk, 76 of Hatley, died on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.Edward was born on January 7, 1944 in Milwaukee, the son of John and Angeline (Podjaski) Bronk.Edward farmed in the town of Reid for many years with his brother, Joe and brother-in-law, Ray. Edward enjoyed trips to the casino and playing the Wisconsin lottery.Edward is survived by his sisters, Mary (Ernest) Wisinski of Stevens Point and Susan (Raymond) Zajackowski of Hatley; his brother, Joseph Bronk of Hatley; beloved family pets Jessey and Joey; Extended Family, Steve (Jonni) Janikowski; nephews and nieces, Todd, Mark, Jane, Neal, Allison, Jackie, Crystal, Walter, Paul, Lori, Carrissa, Tiffany and Kyle; great nieces and nephews, Mike, Crista, Peyton, Quinn, Harper, Sarah, Scott, Jordan, McKenzie, Caleb, Elisha, Tyler, Jon, Josh, Rachel, Whitley, Waylon and Jaedon.Edward was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (Stanley) Zynda, Godchild, David Zynda, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 am until the time of mass at the church. Social distancing will be practiced and we ask that you please adhere to the State of Wisconsin mandate and wear your mask. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and the CDC Doctors and Nurses. Also a thank you to Father Augustine Bentil and Sister Mary Ellen Diermeier for your support and prayers as well as all of our friends and the parishioners at St. Ladislaus for their continued support, prayers, cards and calls.