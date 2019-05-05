|
Edward C. Novitzke
Wausau - Celebration of Life for Edward Novitzke, 77. Edward fought a courageous battle with cancer with family at his side. On April 27, 2019 he entered Heaven and now is in Jesus' arms. He's looking down on those he loved and selflessly cared for for so many years. We know his strength, love, and commitment to Jesus will continue through his loving family members.
Born July 21, 1941 in Wausau, WI to Edward F. and Edna Novitzke. He met and fell in love with his forever love and best friend, Veronica (Roni) Ceplina. They were married fifty-eight years and raised five beautiful children, Kim Marie (Tony) Blume, Dean J. (Lynda) Novitzke, Stacey, Shanti (Tim) Pitschka, Edward J. (Molly) Novitzke. Also survived by grandchildren, Kyle Novitzke, Jessica (Brian) Weiland, Alyssa (Nick) Hovda, Ona Pitschka, Cati Green, Sarah (Ryan) Piel, Gabe, and Emily Novitzke; two great-granddaughters, Belle and Jovie Weiland; a great-grandson due in June; sisters, Pat Gauger, Jan (John) Stieber, Nancy Flory, Sharon (Mike) Wahoske, and Sue (Tom) Luetschwager; many nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Jackie, Bill Zenner, Joni, Tom Falk, Vickey Gwidt, Loretta, Ray Knoblock.
Ed will be united with his parents, Ed and Edna Novitzke; son, Steven Novitzke; uncles and aunts; nephew, David Wahoske; brothers-in law and sisters-in law. Special friends, Alski C., Ken Gilray, Don B., and other friends will meet again.
Ed was employed at Wausau Papers, Brokaw, WI for forty years as Finishing Superintendent. He continued as a Consultant for WPM after his retirement!
Ed was an EMT and Volunteer Fireman at Rib Mt department for eighteen years. He loved doing community service, Lions club and various other clubs, hunting, fishing, bowling, and loving life with family.
Raised the family with the outdoors as their world. The family always did everything together, so many great and loving memories. Thank you for being the best husband, father, and friend to all. Rest In Peace as you watch over us!
We have a special person in our lives who gave us strength when we felt God gave us too many challenges! Father Marion, Pastor of Our Saviors National Church-in Mosinee, WI was there every step, guiding our family through these challenging times.
Thank you Father Marion, neighbors, family and friends for your support.
Thank You Buettgen Funeral Home Cremation. Also Heartland Hospice, for your awesome, loving care of our loved one.
Memorial service will be held at Our Saviors National Polish Catholic Church, 804 Jackson St., Mosinee, WI 64455 on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Visitation 12:30 -1:30 P.M. Service will follow, then lunch.
In lieu of flowers a Memorial fund is set up in Ed's name at Our Saviors National Church.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019