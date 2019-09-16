Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
327 N 3Rd Ave
Edgar, WI 54426
Edward E. Kralcik


1926 - 2019
Edgar - Edward E. Kralcik, 93, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born at Cherokee on August 4, 1926, son of John and Veronica (Hurak) Kralcik.

He attended public school at Cherokee and Dixon School, town of Johnson and was a graduate of Abbotsford High School.

On August 16, 1947, he and Lorraine Pfeffer were married at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fenwood, Wis. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2018.

The couple resided in Wausau where he was employed at Pied Piper Shoe Co. In 1952, the couple moved to the town of Wien, where they operated a dairy farm, retiring in 1988.

Edward had served on the council at St. Peter Lutheran Church and was a member of the Fenwood Public School Board.

He is survived by children, Sharon (Ken) Hopp, and Bruce Kralcik; grandson, Josh (Laura) Kralcik; great-granddaughters, Jordyn Kralcik and Haley Kralcik; step great-granddaughter, Lauren West.

Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar. Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Burial will be in Fenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Edgar funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
