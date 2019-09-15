Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
301 Walnut St
Marathon, WI 54448
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Marathon, WI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Marathon, WI
Edward F. Vondrasek


1930 - 2019
Edward F. Vondrasek Obituary
Edward F. Vondrasek

Marathon - Edward Frank "Ed" Vondrasek, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, under the care of Heartland Hospice Care and Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

Ed was born on September 9, 1930 in Marathon to the late Joseph and Sophie (Sykora) Vondrasek. Ed married the love of his life, June Busko, October 1, 1949 at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Wausau. She preceded him in death on September 27, 2003.

As a young man, Ed worked in logging and helped on his parent's dairy farm. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Rib Mountain Fire Department. Later, Ed worked at Underwood Veneer Mills before working as a welder at Marmet Corporation until his retirement. While he was working full-time, Ed and June started dairy and ginseng farming in Marathon.

Ed worked very hard, but often enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, playing cards, polka dancing, going to the casino and hunting. He even played the concertina and drums. He enjoyed watching the Brewers and the Packers, and spending many hours with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ed is survived by his seven children, Judy (Jeff) Smith, Karen (Bryon) Lemanski, Rose (Jim) Knauf, Allan (Deb) Vondrasek, Joanne Knoeck, Mary (Randy) Salber and Theresa (Dave) Nordlund; 24 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, June; son-in-law, Jim Knoeck; his brothers, William, Rudolph (Alida), Emil (Rosalie) and George (Mary); his sisters, Marie (Adam) Szemborski and Lydia (Oscar) Seehafer.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mount View Care Center and Heartland Hospice Care for the wonderful care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ed's memory.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
