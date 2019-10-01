|
|
Edward H. Tellock
Wittenberg - Edward H. Tellock, 96 of Wittenberg, died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.
He was born on July 2, 1923 in Wittenberg, the son of the late Eugene and Minnie (Schenk) Tellock. On October 28, 1950, Edward married Marcia Behm in Birnamwood. The couple later divorced. On March 15, 1976, Edward married Verna (Braun) Gabor in Las Vegas, NV. She survives.
He farmed for many years and ran his own lumber mill. Edward was also a heavy equipment operator.
Edward was a town chairman for many years. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, coon hunting, playing cards and shooting pool. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska. The couple enjoyed spending time at the cabin on Crooked Lake in Finland, MN where they would spend most of their time on the lake fishing. Edward was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and a member of the Wittenberg Fish & Game Club. Family was important to Edward. He cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edward is survived by his wife, Verna; children, Mackey (John) Strange, Eugene H. (Cheryl) Tellock, Donald (Misty) Tellock and James (Renae) Gabor; grandchildren, Nick (special friend Mandy) Tellock, Rebecca (Tim) Heuerman, Heather (Dustin) Schmudlach, Andrew (Special friend Rosemary Hunus) Pingel, Amber Strange, Katie (Nick Gamble) Strange, Jeremy Gabor, Brian (Fiancé Kellie Harer) Gabor; great-grandchildren, Breanna and Lila Schmudlach, Isabelle and Allison Heuerman, Kaine Strange, Zaaron Shirley, and Maren and Bodhi Herndon; former wife Marcia Behm Tellock; sister, Grace Vissers; sister-in-law Jean (Bernie) Bradley; many nieces, nephews, additional family and friends.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, a sister in infancy, siblings Charles (Sadie) Tellock, Chester Tellock, Pearl (Gun) Lueschen, Marilyn (Elroy) Brocker, and brothers-in-law, Robert Vissers, and Eugene Behm.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Barry Levine will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00PM-7:00PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, and again on Thursday from 9:30AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019