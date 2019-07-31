|
Edward J. Hansen
Milford, DE - Edward J. Hansen, age 76, passed away peacefully, with family at his side, on July 16, 2019 in Milford, DE after a courageous battle with cancer. Ed was born in Colorado Springs, CO on October 17, 1942, to Morris and Marjorie (Seefeldt) Hansen Beckwith.
After high school, Ed proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army. While serving in Vietnam as a Combat Medic with the 101st Airborne, he received an Army Commendation.
Ed was employed as a Master Dental Technician until his retirement. He loved fishing, especially with his little buddy Jordan, was a talented woodworker, and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. His favorite sports teams were the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. Ed was always the life of the party with his quick wit, humor and many stories.
Ed is survived by his wife Patricia, his mother Marjorie Beckwith, his children Todd (Gaye) Hansen, Rodney (Christina) Hansen, Julie Balser, Kimberly (William) Pierson, his stepchildren, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, his sisters Bonnie Godin and Joyce Verkuilen, and his uncle and mentor, Rich Seefeldt. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Morris Hansen, his stepfather, Bill Beckwith and two brothers-in-law, David (Sam) Verkuilen and Robert Godin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019