Edward (Buzz) M. Brenneka
Stratford - Edward (Buzz) M. Brenneka 77 of Stratford, WI. Passed away at Copperleaf Memory Care Center, Schofield, WI. Buzz was born on April 21, 1942 in Kendall, Wl to Harold and Evelyn (Fields) Brenneka. After his 3 years of service in the US Army. From December 1960 until his honorable discharge on December 1962. He was married to Ruth (Hinkle) Brenneka on July 13, 1963 in Belvidere, IL. They moved to Stratford WI.' m 1969 and purchased Frost's Bar in Stratford, WI. Until Nov. 1976. Buzz also worked as a carpenter for Stratford Builders Supply until the time of his retirement on Nov. 2006. Buzz was an active member of Stratford Memorial VFW Post 6352. He loved his fishing both Summer fishing and ice fishing. Most love was the camping trips to Merrick State Park, in Fountain City, WI. On the Mississippi River. Buzz loved our Morning Breakfast group of friends also VFW members.
Buzz will be greatly missed by his wife Ruth, daughter Brenda son-in-law John Cichon. Our 6 grandchildren, Rebecca Kaiser Marshfield, WI, Renee (Garrett) Barlow, Loyal, WI. Tiffany (Mark) Schaffner, Colfax, WI., Elizabeth (Butch) Sulzer, Wausau, WI., Chelsea Martyn (friend Brandon) Wausau, WI., John Cichon, just home from serving in the US Army in Germany.
Great grandchildren Payton, Blake, Brock, Eileen, Beckham of Loyal, Graham and Eleana of Colfax, son Jess many nieces and nephews.
Buzz was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Evelyn Brenneka Smith Stepfather Glen Smith. Brothers Charles, Elmer Brenneka, sisters Linda Kamin and Joyce Keeney.
Buzz will be cremated, there will be no services at this time. A special thanks to the staff at Copperleaf Memory Care Center of Schofield, WI. For their care and support at this time.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020