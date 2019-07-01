|
Edward McHugh
Pleasant Prairie - It's with heavy hearts…and only God could explain why -
Edward Aca McHugh, 67, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., died unexpectedly on Wed., June 19, 2019, of a massive heart attack while doing yard work on his property near Halder.
Edward was born Nov. 9, 1951, in Wausau, the fifth child of Raymond Edward McHugh and Luella June (Moss) McHugh.
He attended grade school at St. Robert's in Halder and graduated from Mosinee High School in 1969. (He was making plans to attend his 50th Class Reunion in September). After graduating from Gateway Tech in Racine. He started working in Angelo's Florist and remained in the floral industry all his life & was still working part-time at Aiello Mid-Town Florist in Kenosha. Ed always believed that horticulture was his gig…for him it was an enjoyable perfect balance of growing plants and creating unique, spectacular floral designs and display with all that nature provided him.
With a free spirit Ed traveled the world enjoying his connection with nature always thankful for the sunrise and the beauty of each new day. This inspired writings and lyrics for songs that were recorded and now had recently completed a 120-page screen play.
Ed was a wonderful, loving, supportive son, brother, uncle, Godfather and friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Ed will remain forever in the memory and hearts of his brothers, Jerry (Marsha) McHugh, Alice, Texas; Joe (Eileen) McHugh, Tomahawk, and Frank (Kathy) McHugh, Eau Claire; his sisters, Helen Filtzkowski, Edgar; Joan (Jim) Jacobs, Jacksonville, Florida, Mary (Gary) Bentzler, Osseo; Barbara McHugh, Altoona and many very special nieces and nephews; and Ed's faithful companion, Keller, a border collie is without his caring master.
Ed was preceded in death by his grandparents; Edward and Kate (Streveler) McHugh and Aca and Isabelle (Pierce) Moss; his parents, Raymond and Luella (Moss) McHugh; a baby sister, Theresa McHugh; and a brother-in-law, David Filtzkowski.
May the Angels lead Ed into paradise.
A private family graveside memorial service is planned at the St. Patrick Cemetery, Halder.
The family thanks Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, for assisting the family at this difficult time. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 1 to July 3, 2019