1/1
Edward Michalik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Michalik

King - Edward T. Michalik, age 77, passed away Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI.

He was born with a twin brother Walter (who died as an infant) in Wausau, WI on March 13, 1943 to John and Alice (Houlette) Michaelik. He graduated from Mosinee High School and entered the U.S. Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Susan Aschenbrenner on December 14, 1967 in Beauford, SC before going to Vietnam. Together they had two children, a daughter, Amy & a son, Andrew, which they raised in Mosinee, WI.

After Ed retired from the military, he worked at the Mosinee Paper Mill for over 20 years. Any day of the spring or summer, rain or shine, Ed could be found in either fishing on the Wisconsin River or watching/coaching/listening to a baseball game. If he wasn't working he was in the front yard playing ball with his kids and the neighbor kids. He was always involved with his kids' sports teams, be it coaching his son's little league teams or moving the chains for Junior Varsity football, he didn't miss a game.

Anyone from Mosinee could tell you, Ed was a man of few words. They will also tell you that there wasn't a single person that ever met him that he couldn't make laugh. His sense of humor was unrivaled. Even after coming to Wisconsin Veterans Home and forgetting everything he once knew, his sense of humor remained. All Ed had to do is laugh and anyone on staff knew it was him and you would frequently hear, "There's Eddie."

He is survived by a daughter, Amy; sister, Elnore; daughter-in-law, April; and two grandsons, Carter and Paden.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susan; and son, Andrew.

Military honors and burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Mosinee Cemetery.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc
N2620 Hwy 22
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 942-0544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved