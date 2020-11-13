Edward MichalikKing - Edward T. Michalik, age 77, passed away Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI.He was born with a twin brother Walter (who died as an infant) in Wausau, WI on March 13, 1943 to John and Alice (Houlette) Michaelik. He graduated from Mosinee High School and entered the U.S. Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Susan Aschenbrenner on December 14, 1967 in Beauford, SC before going to Vietnam. Together they had two children, a daughter, Amy & a son, Andrew, which they raised in Mosinee, WI.After Ed retired from the military, he worked at the Mosinee Paper Mill for over 20 years. Any day of the spring or summer, rain or shine, Ed could be found in either fishing on the Wisconsin River or watching/coaching/listening to a baseball game. If he wasn't working he was in the front yard playing ball with his kids and the neighbor kids. He was always involved with his kids' sports teams, be it coaching his son's little league teams or moving the chains for Junior Varsity football, he didn't miss a game.Anyone from Mosinee could tell you, Ed was a man of few words. They will also tell you that there wasn't a single person that ever met him that he couldn't make laugh. His sense of humor was unrivaled. Even after coming to Wisconsin Veterans Home and forgetting everything he once knew, his sense of humor remained. All Ed had to do is laugh and anyone on staff knew it was him and you would frequently hear, "There's Eddie."He is survived by a daughter, Amy; sister, Elnore; daughter-in-law, April; and two grandsons, Carter and Paden.Ed was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susan; and son, Andrew.Military honors and burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Mosinee Cemetery.