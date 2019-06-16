Services
Weston - Edward T. Schubring, age 72, of Weston, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.

Edward was born on August 1, 1946 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to the late James and Joan (Melchior) Schubring. He graduated from DePadua High school in Ashland and went on to serve his country honorably in the US Army. He then attended Northcentral Technical College in Wausau and worked as a designer. Edward was a passionate hunter and outdoorsman.

Edward is survived by his siblings Andrew Schubring of Skamania, Washington, Matthew Schubring of Mexico City, Mexico, and Mary (James) O'Callaghan of Walnut Creek, California.

He is preceded in death by his brother Michael.

Burial will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland, Wisconsin at a later date.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 16, 2019
