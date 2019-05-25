|
Edward W. Polege
Stratford - Edward W. Polege, 85, of Stratford, WI died on May 23, 2019. Ed was born in the town of Eau Pleine in Marathon County on November 30, 1933 to Richard and Clara (Helms) Polege.
At age 16, along with his brother, Arnold, and a sister, Ruth, he was stricken with polio, which left him with a limp for life. Despite his disability, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent two years in Yokohama, Japan. After being discharged, he returned to farm the home place with his brother, Arnold.
In addition to farming, Ed was on the A.S.C.S. committee, the Big Eau Pleine Watershed board, and the Hillside Co-Op cheese factory board. For 34 years he served on the board of the town of Eau Pleine, 22 years as town chairman.
Ed was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church in Stratford, where he served on the church council, 1 year as president.
In 1978, he married Delores Manecke. They later divorced. In 2002, he married Arlene Zuelke.
Ed is survived by his brother Arnold (Judy) Polege of Stratford and sister, Helen (Mahlon) Schmidt of Rice Lake. He is also survived by three nieces and three nephews as well as seven stepchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruth, and wife Arlene.
Funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Stratford on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Sue Eidahl officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County where military rites will be performed by the VFW Post 6352, Stratford. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of service at the church on Monday.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 25, 2019