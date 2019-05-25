Services
Sauter - Rembs Funeral Home
901 South Weber Avenue
Stratford, WI 54484
(715) 687-4155
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Stratford, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Stratford, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Polege
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward W. Polege

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward W. Polege Obituary
Edward W. Polege

Stratford - Edward W. Polege, 85, of Stratford, WI died on May 23, 2019. Ed was born in the town of Eau Pleine in Marathon County on November 30, 1933 to Richard and Clara (Helms) Polege.

At age 16, along with his brother, Arnold, and a sister, Ruth, he was stricken with polio, which left him with a limp for life. Despite his disability, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent two years in Yokohama, Japan. After being discharged, he returned to farm the home place with his brother, Arnold.

In addition to farming, Ed was on the A.S.C.S. committee, the Big Eau Pleine Watershed board, and the Hillside Co-Op cheese factory board. For 34 years he served on the board of the town of Eau Pleine, 22 years as town chairman.

Ed was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church in Stratford, where he served on the church council, 1 year as president.

In 1978, he married Delores Manecke. They later divorced. In 2002, he married Arlene Zuelke.

Ed is survived by his brother Arnold (Judy) Polege of Stratford and sister, Helen (Mahlon) Schmidt of Rice Lake. He is also survived by three nieces and three nephews as well as seven stepchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruth, and wife Arlene.

Funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Stratford on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Sue Eidahl officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County where military rites will be performed by the VFW Post 6352, Stratford. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of service at the church on Monday.

Condolences my be sent online at www.rembsfh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sauter - Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now