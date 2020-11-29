1/1
Edwin Wilkowski
Edwin Wilkowski

Mosinee - Edwin "Eddie" J. Wilkowski,, 67, Mosinee, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, unexpectantly at his home.

He was born March 15, 1953, in Stevens Point, the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Nitka) Wilkowski. He married Yvonne Kurth on May 28, 1977, in Callon. She survives.

Eddie grew up in Bevent and graduated from Rosholt High School in 1971. He married Yvonne in 1977 and worked in construction after high school until he retired. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards when he was younger, and watching westerns and birdwatching later in life. His favorite thing was teasing family and friends.

Surivors, besides his wife, Yvonne, include his sisters, Adeline Domask and Jeanette (Frank) Gotchy; sisters-in-law, Arlene Wilkowski, Natalie Wilkowski, Deborah (James) Kleman and Diane Hoppa; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, George, Leonard and Marvin, a nephew, Johnny Gotchy, a niece, Paulette Damask, a brother-in-law, Daniel Domask, and mother and father-in-law, Clarence and Jeanette Kurth.

Private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
