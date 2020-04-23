|
Eileen M. Goggins Schultz
Eileen M. Goggins Schultz, of Hazelhurst, WI, passed away on April 2, 2020 at the age of 73. Eileen was born in Aurora, Il to Selma and Albert Ecklund. Her family moved to Waupaca, WI when she was a young girl, where she spent many happy hours helping on her family's farm. Eileen later married William Goggins. They eventually settled in Wausau, WI, where they raised their two daughters. William passed away in 1989. During her years in Wausau, Eileen was a very engaged member of the community. She participated in many volunteer activities, was an active member of the Wausau Conservatory, a board member for Aspirus Health Foundation, the UW Marathon County Foundation, Wisconsin Valley Library, and a founding member of First Community Bank. She was also the founder and President of the Keystone Center. Eileen had always appreciated the art of fashion and opened The Carriage Shop, a boutique that specialized in fine clothing and gifts. In 2004, Eileen married Thomas Schultz and they built a home on 80 acres of wooded land in Hazelhurst, WI. She often referred to their home as their peaceful sanctuary. Wherever Eileen lived she worked to benefit her community. This held true in her new Northwoods home. She valued the positive impact that the arts have on a community and was a founding member the Campanile Center for the Arts in Minocqua, where she sat on their board for many years. Eileen was also the Head of Philanthropy and an Advisor for the Woman's Legacy council. She sat on both the Howard Young Foundation's Executive Board and their Board of Directors and played an integral role in the development of the new Tick-Borne Illness Center of Excellence.
Eileen held a deep love of learning and the beauty of the world around her. She continually read books, traveled and shared with others in order to build her understanding of the universe. She was a wonderful artist and this came through in her paintings, her gardens, and the design of her home. She also shared time with Destinations, a gathering of other seekers of truth. She was inspired to begin writing many years ago and became a published author of two books, The Grand Marquis and Intertwines. Even with all her activities, Eileen loved to spend her time with Tom and their families at their beautiful home.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Schultz, her parents, her brothers Dan Ecklund, Larry Ecklund, Bart Ecklund, and Gary (Pat) Ecklund , and her sisters Virginia Lindenmeyer, Claire Watgen, and Sally (Dennis) Schmandt. Eileen is survived by her sister Beverly Waterfield and brother Leroy (Lana) Ecklund, her two daughters Beth Goggins Schmidt and Rebecca Goggins Sam (Mark Prochaska), her five grandchildren Cassandra (Adam) Schacht, Zachary Schmidt, Nyssa Brown, Elena Prieto, Lilia Sam, and one great grandchild, Liam Schacht.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Howard Young Foundation/Women's Legacy Council in memory of Eileen Goggins Schultz at PO Box 470, Woodruff, WI, 54568. Donations will be applied in support of the programs that Eileen was so passionate about.
A Celebration of Life is planned for June 21st, 2020 at the Campanile Center of the Arts in Minocqua, WI.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020