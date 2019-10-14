|
Eileen Quail Klayman
Cleveland, OH - Eileen Quail Klayman died on September 28th in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.H. Quail. Eileen graduated from Merrill High School. She later graduated from Northwestern University. Eileen taught music in an elementary school in Shaumberg, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Robert. Eileen is survived by her brother Don in Houston, Texas, and her brother Richard in St. Paul, Minnesota. Arrangements by Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, Lyndhurst, Ohio. Please sign Tribute Wall at: www.schultemahonmurphy.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019