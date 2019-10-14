Services
Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 442-7020
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Klayman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Quail Klayman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Quail Klayman Obituary
Eileen Quail Klayman

Cleveland, OH - Eileen Quail Klayman died on September 28th in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.H. Quail. Eileen graduated from Merrill High School. She later graduated from Northwestern University. Eileen taught music in an elementary school in Shaumberg, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Robert. Eileen is survived by her brother Don in Houston, Texas, and her brother Richard in St. Paul, Minnesota. Arrangements by Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, Lyndhurst, Ohio. Please sign Tribute Wall at: www.schultemahonmurphy.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now