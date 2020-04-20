|
|
Eileen Virginia Arvold
Woodruff - Eileen Virginia "Ginnie" Arvold, 99, passed away on April 19, 2020 at her home at Milestone Senior Living, Woodruff, Wisconsin, surrounded by loved ones.
Ginnie was born April 13, 1921 in Racine, Wisconsin to Ruth and Leon Healy. The family then moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she resided until she married. She was a graduate of Bay View High School, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin - Madison with a degree in Home Economics and Education. She married Bill Arvold, on July 24, 1943. They moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where they resided for four years before settling in Wausau, Wisconsin. She taught briefly but spent the majority of her adult life being a mother to her four children and a wife to her beloved husband. They lived in Wausau, Wisconsin for forty years where they raised three daughters and a son. They enjoyed a summer home on Lake Yawkey in Hazelhurst, Wisconsin starting in 1967. They moved to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas in the 1982 where they enjoyed many years of retirement, continuing to spend summers at Lake Yawkey. Ginnie has lived in the Minocqua, Wisconsin area for the past 12 years in order to be closer to her family after the death of her beloved husband.
Ginnie was first and foremost a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her husband, Bill, her four children (and their spouses), her eleven grandchildren (and their spouses) and her thirty-four great grandchildren. Perhaps her most joyous time each year was when the entire family gathered over the 4th of July at their various homes in the Hazelhurst, Wisconsin area. She had the unique privilege of seeing all of her family members every year.
Outside of her family, Ginnie was active in many church activities including Choir, Board of Elders, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Women's Association and Camp Counselor. She also served in many civic organizations including Boys and Girls Scouts, the YWCA, Red Cross, various hospital volunteer positions, Mobile Meals, Teen Challenge, PEO and United Way. Ginnie enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, camping, skiing, reading, playing the piano, lawn bowling, golf and playing bridge, which she did until she was almost 97.
Ginnie is survived by her children, Ruth Ann Casadonte (Tom); Bill Arvold (Laura); Karen Arvold, Margaret Matthews (John), 11 grandchildren, Heather Matthews Joswick, Shelley Matthews Sopa (Kent), Rob Casadonte (Stephanie), Steve Casadonte (Amber), Christian Arvold (Kate), Dave Smith (Courtney), Abby Arvold Richards (Greg), Andrea Arvold Bailey (Tom), Sarah Smith Schneider (Jay), Nick Matthews (Emily) and Kate Matthews Mailloux (John) and 34 great-grandchildren. Ginnie was content and grateful for the many blessings that she felt God had given her. Hers was a life well-lived and now she resides in her eternal home.
There will be a celebration of Ginnie's life at a future date. The family wishes to especially thank the staff at Milestone Senior Living - Woodruff and Ascension At Home Hospice Services. If you wish to make a donation in Ginnie's honor, the family suggests that you make a donation to organizations in your area that are working to help lessen the impact of the Corona Virus Pandemic.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020